TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as low as $9.13. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 291,517 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $342.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.77.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.38 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.58%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 71,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.