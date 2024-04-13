Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes $17.29 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 501,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,285,000. Pembina Pipeline comprises 1.4% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.09% of Pembina Pipeline as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,880,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,430,000 after purchasing an additional 180,798 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 196,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after acquiring an additional 351,266 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,733. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

