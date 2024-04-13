Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 7,693 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the period. Stantec comprises about 2.8% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.38% of Stantec worth $34,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Price Performance

NYSE:STN traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 82,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,165. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

