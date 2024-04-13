Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 2,965 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. FirstService makes up about 2.3% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.39% of FirstService worth $28,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,913,000 after buying an additional 776,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $56,942,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after buying an additional 287,863 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after buying an additional 238,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $28,511,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.86.

FirstService Trading Down 0.4 %

FSV traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.18. 63,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.41 and a 200 day moving average of $157.86. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $171.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

