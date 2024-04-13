Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 202,301 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202,301 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 3.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $35,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.7 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.05. 1,966,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

