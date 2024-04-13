Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 191,410 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,410 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises 2.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $25,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,980,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,519. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

