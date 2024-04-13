Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,560 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.7% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $21,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,370,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,610,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,495. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

