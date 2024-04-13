Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases 747,120 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1,824.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,120 shares during the period. TELUS comprises about 1.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in TELUS by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Down 2.0 %

TU traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 2,140,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,086. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.2793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s payout ratio is 258.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.