TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,137.73.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,220.38 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $741.74 and a 1 year high of $1,246.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,033.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,617 shares of company stock valued at $60,654,941. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

