Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.
