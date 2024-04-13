TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Holdings Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

