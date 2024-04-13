Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $6.30 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.30 or 0.00009432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $21.52 billion and $817.85 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010852 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00015808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,788.10 or 0.99936991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001171 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00094756 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,207,918 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,192,122.003079 with 3,470,755,452.8029175 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.90214326 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $835,029,300.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

