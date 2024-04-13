TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

TOMZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

