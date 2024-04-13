Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Up 74.3% in March

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Tivic Health Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,981. Tivic Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

