Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 918,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Price Performance

TITN stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 177,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $534.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.