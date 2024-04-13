TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TIS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TISNF remained flat at $22.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. TIS has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $22.53.

Get TIS alerts:

TIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.