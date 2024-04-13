Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 746,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Shares of TIMB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 527,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,724. TIM has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.53%.
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
