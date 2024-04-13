Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 746,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TIM Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in TIM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TIM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TIM by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in TIM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIMB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 527,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,724. TIM has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.53%.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

