Tilson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $58.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

