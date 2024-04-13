Tilson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after buying an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,642,000 after buying an additional 2,346,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.97 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

