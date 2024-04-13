Tilson Financial Group Inc. Buys 119,474 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 115.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,474 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 8.5% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.62. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

