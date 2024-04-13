Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Up 53.3% in March

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.