Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.95 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $559.53 million and approximately $34.95 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00054369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00019056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,512,700,443 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

