Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ THTX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.30.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.
