Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,345,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,906 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 710,551 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,825 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ THTX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

