The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

WEGRY stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1113 dividend. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

