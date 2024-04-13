The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,155,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,007. The company has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.