The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $1,446,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

