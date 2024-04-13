The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 299,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

PG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,770,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $365.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

