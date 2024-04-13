The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $105.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.94.

NYSE:HIG opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,135,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,135,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

