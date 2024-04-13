The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HAIN opened at $6.08 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 462,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 398,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

