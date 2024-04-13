The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $250.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM stock opened at $285.25 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $284.70 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 40.0% in the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 33.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

