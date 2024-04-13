The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 23rd

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GUT opened at $5.56 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.