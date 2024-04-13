The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 23rd

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE GLU opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

