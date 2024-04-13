The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.07.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.