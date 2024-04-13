The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Update

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,868,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Cannabist from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Cannabist stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,671. Cannabist has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

