The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,568,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07, a PEG ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $169.37 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

