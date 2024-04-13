Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.05.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $157.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.90.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 53.86%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

