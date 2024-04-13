Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Raised by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after buying an additional 458,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after buying an additional 839,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.87 on Friday, reaching $166.33. 5,473,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,015. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

