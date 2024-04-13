Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.81.

Shares of TSLA opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.69. The company has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.6% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

