Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $126.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $107.80. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after buying an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,124,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

