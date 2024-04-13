Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.71.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

