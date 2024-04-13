Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Trading Down 5.1%

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Television Broadcasts Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

About Television Broadcasts

(Get Free Report)

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming, e-Commerce Business, Mainland China Operations, and International Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Television Broadcasts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Broadcasts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.