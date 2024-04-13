Tectum (TET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $159.38 Million

Tectum (TET) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Tectum token can currently be bought for $21.67 or 0.00032096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a market capitalization of $159.38 million and $1.89 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tectum has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 21.68159746 USD and is down -11.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,966,863.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

