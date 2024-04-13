TD Cowen Upgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Buy

TD Cowen upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded MacroGenics from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

MGNX stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.63 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $199,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $199,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,380. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 372,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

