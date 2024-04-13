Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $549.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.29. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378,974 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 867,703 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 430,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

