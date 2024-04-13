Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Target Hospitality from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

TH opened at $10.71 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $13,127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 1,321,390 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $11,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,689,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 523,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

