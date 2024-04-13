Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

TALO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TALO opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 468,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 111.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.