Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $32,038.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $268,820. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,620. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $351.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology



Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

