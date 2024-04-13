Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $601.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $557.16 on Monday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $569.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

