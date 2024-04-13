Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. Bank of America increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.44.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

