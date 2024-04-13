Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Life Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Swiss Life stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. 3,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

